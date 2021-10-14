Safe return to normal life in HCMC

People flocks to Nguyen Hue walking street in District 1. (Photo: SGGP)



A lot of people come to parks, including Gia Dinh in Go Vap District, Hoang Van Thu in Tan Binh District, Tao Dan and Le Van Tam in District 1, Hiep Phu in District 12 to do the morning exercises every day. Fully vaccinated individuals should feel confident in the protection they have received in participating outdoor activities.

Mr. Tran Hoang Vu, a resident of Tan Binh District said that he has not enjoyed fresh air in the morning and seen many people travelling on streets like these days for a long time due to the pandemic and long-term social distancing measures

Venues, including Nguyen Hue walking street HCMC Book Street in District 1; Crescent Lake Park and Starlight Bridge in District 7, the pavements on the banks of the Nhieu Loc-Thi Nghe canal in District 3 and Phu Nhuan have also seen many visitors and the reopening of takeaway food and soft drink services.

Residents come Crescent Lake Park in District 7 to po do the morning exercises. (Photo: SGGP)

After months of social distancing, the municipal authorities have allowed barber shops and gyms to reopen at 50 percent capacity. The hairdressing salons have been inundated with customers who have to make an appointment one day before coming.

Right after the city eased Covid-19 restrictions, people have rushed to traditional markets, supermarkets, and electrical home appliances supermarkets, such as BigC, Lotte Mart, Bach Hoa Xanh, Ba Chieu, Can Cu 26 for shopping. However they have to meet healthcare requirements.

Food and beverage stores along streets, including Nguyen Thuong Hien in District 3, Cach Mang Thang 8 in District 10, Nguyen Tat Thanh in District 4 and Vo Van Ngan in Thu Duc City have reopened to the public and only offer takeaway.

By Bui Anh Tuan – Translated by Kim Khanh