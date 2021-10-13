Photos of stone statues of elephant on Nguyen Hue walking street are fake news

The photographs posted on social media on October 13 showing some stone statues of elephant on Nguyen Hue walking street in HCMC’s District 1 are fake news.

Some social media accounts spreads images of stone statues of elephant places in front of the Rex Hotel and the center of Nguyen Hue Pedestrian Street. The fake news has confused the public.



Social media users must be are aware of problems regarding fake news , yet they unknowingly give it credence by sharing fabricated news on social platforms. People should join hands with the authorities to the growing influence of fake news on social media.

The photographs posted on social media on October 13 showing some stone statues of elephant on Nguyen Hue walking street in HCMC’s District 1 are fake news The real photograph of Nguyen Hue walking street in HCMC’s District 1 is taken on October 13.



By Dinh Ly – Translated by Kim Khanh