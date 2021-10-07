Around 69 percent of residents in HCMC fully vaccinated against Covid-19

Illustrative photo

Up to now, 97.3 percent of people over 18 years old have been getting the first dose of Covid-19 vaccines while about 72.29 percent of people aged over 65 years have received two vaccine jabs and 69.72 percent of people from 50 to 65 years old are fully vaccinated.

Around 2,924,658 city dwellers have received the Vero Cell vaccine so far. Some 23,089 Covid-19 infected people are being quarantined at home while 11,587 others are staying in concentrated isolation facilities.

According to HCDC, clinical data has shown the currently approved vaccines in Vietnam have 80 percent to 90 percent efficacy. However, since vaccines are not 100 percent effective at preventing infection, some people who are fully vaccinated will still get Covid-19; therefore, people should follow the prevention regulations to protect themselves and other people around.

HCDC said that due to Covid-19 impacts, there has been a substantial decline in the number of children receiving life-saving vaccines. Children missing out on basic childhood vaccines through routine health services will lead to the risk of children suffering from dangerous diseases; therefore, vaccination should be accelerated in the upcoming time to prevent children from suffering these dangerous illnesses in October.

Local administrations should increase information about the pandemic and the importance of routine vaccines encouraging parents to bring their children to medical facilities for vaccination.

The Ministry of Health yesterday requested people’s committees in Ho Chi Minh City, the southern provinces of Binh Duong, Dong Nai and Long An to closely coordinate with its counterparts in other provinces and cities upon vaccination place.

On the same day, Australian Ambassador to Vietnam Robyn Modie handed over additional 300,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine and medical supplies, including medical masks and personal protective suits to Vietnam for the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

By staff writers – Translated by Uyen Phuong