HCMC achieves significant results from strong social distancing measures

The mortality rate has fallen below 200 in the past two days. “We have been waiting for this number for a long time,” he expressed his emotions.



Although the drop was not as expected but showing a significant result since the implementation of the stricter citywide social distancing order starting from 0:00 on August 23.

In the first week, the city simultaneously carried out medical measures, ran faster to scope with problems arising from disease prevention practice in the second week, and reached some achievements from September 7 to present, he said.

As of now, HCMC has three districts of 7, Cu Chi and Can Gio having brought the Covid-19 pandemic under control in accordance with criteria on controlling the disease issued by the Ministry of Health. In which, Cu Chi and District 7 are selected as pilots for the city’s new normal scenario after September 15.

The municipal authorities have promptly prepared a lot of plans and strategies for the new normal state after September 15 in accordance with the Resolution 86 of the Government on the implementation of urgent measures to prevent and control the Covid-19 pandemic. According to the resolution, the Government aimed at HCMC to control its outbreak before September 15.

These achievements are thanks to the enhancement of healthcare facilities, improvement of treatment capacity of medical facilities and intensification of military medical forces to help the city in the fight against Covid-19, the City’s Chairman said.

He also informed that the PM announced the Ministry of Health will launch a comprehensive plan on prevention and control of the pandemic for localities throughout the country soon. HCMC will base on this plan to implement its economic recovery plan.

In addition, the city has proposed the PM and the Government to delegate the establishment of a taskforce for post-Covid-19 economic recovery to help localities resume economic and social activities.

HCMC's government has prevously established the steering committee for planning and building of Covid-19 prevention, control, and economic recovery plan headed by Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai.

Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Le Hoa Binh makes a report of the plan and strategy of prevention and control of the pandemic and economic recovery .

The city has also set up advisory teams on economic recovery, Covid-19 prevention measures, social welfare activities and strengthening investment projects led by Vice chairpersons of the municipal People’s Committee with the participation of directors of the Departments of Health, Planning and Investment, Labor – Invalids and Social Affairs.

Besides, the city’s authorities have collected opinions of specialists and experts in various fields of health, economic field, culture and society as well as opinions from the business community, associations and enterprises at home and abroad.

Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le suggests the city should have an unique “Covid Green Card” at several levels, not many types of cards.

