HCMC Book Street reopens after social distancing

According to the HCMC Book Street Company, on the first day of reopening, the book street received around 300 visitors, bringing a turn-over of around VND50 million (US$2,200) from 20 booths.
To ensure the Covid-19 pandemic fight safety at the book street, all the visitors have to perform health declaration, scan the green or yellow vaccine cards or show the record cards of patients recovered from Covid-19 within 180 days, have temperature checked and sanitize their hands via automatic machines.
During the trading process, all the booths complied with the Covid-19 prevention and control regulations.
Some photos were captured at the HCMC Book Street on the first day of reopening: