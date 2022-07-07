New inter-city tours, unique tourism products launched to draw visitors to HCMC

Visitors travel by bicycle and horse-drawn carriage in Cu Chi District.

The trip will take tourists to visit the district’s attractions of Ben Duoc Tunnel, Ben Duoc Memorial Temple, and fruit gardens in Trung An commune. Visitors can travel by bicycle or horse-drawn carriage. Travelers can try fresh seasonal fruits from the gardens, such as mangosteen, and rambutan; and enjoy performances of Cai Luong (southern traditional amateur music).

The HCMC Tourism Department has cooperated with travel businesses to introduce a journey exploring rural life in Hoc Mon suburban district and Lai Thieu pottery village in Binh Duong Province.

Visitors participate in a stand up paddle (SUP) tour crossing a mangrove forest in Can Gio District.



HCMC’s District 5 plans to offer a tour called “ A memory of Sai Gon – Cho Lon ” visiting the district’s attractions, including President Ho Chi Minh’s memorial house on Chau Van Liem Street where he lived before embarking on his journey abroad for national salvation in 1911; a former infirmary in Cho Quan Hospital (it’s now known as HCMC Hospital for Tropical Diseases) where Tran Phu, the first General Secretary of the Indochina Communist Party, was detained and died; Thien Ton Pagoda. Visitors will have a chance to enjoy local dishes and Kylin and dragon dance performances.

HCMC has a great tourism potential with modes of transport of road, air and water. Districts and travel firms need to closely cooperate to offer unique diversified tours, especially night-time services and products to attract local and international visitors, said General Director of Vietluxtour under Fiditour Joint Stock Company Nguyen Ngoc An.

A high-class sightseeing boat tour in HCMC

According to Vice General Director of Vietravel and Vice Chairwoman of the HCMC Tourism Association, Huynh Phan Phuong Hoang, and Marketing and Communications Director of TSTtourist Nguyen Minh Man, many new tours and high-quality tourism products have been launched to meet visitors’ demand after the Covid-19 pandemic has been basically brought under control.

The municipal Tourism Department and the HCMC Department of Industry and Trade have organized many cultural and tourism programs this year, such as Sale Promotion Month, tours providing healthcare and medical aesthetic services with 10-100 percent discount; and strengthened tourism marketing activities at home and abroad and built special products for the post-covid luxury spending boom.

The city is focusing on carrying out the “Welcome to Ho Chi Minh City” program with solutions to attract tourists, such as improving the quality of tourism products and services, developing typical products and conference trips, intensifying tourism promotion and supporting visitors, said Director of the Tourism Department Nguyen Thi Anh Hoa.

By Gia Han, Ngoc Mai – Translated by Kim Khanh