HCMC to offer new trips visiting China town’s attractions

A Kylin and dragon performance at Garden Mall in District 5

The trip will take travelers to visit the district’s attractions, including President Ho Chi Minh’s memorial house on Chau Van Liem Street where he lived before embarking on his journey abroad for national salvation in 1911; a former infirmary in Cho Quan Hospital (it’s now known as HCMC Hospital for Tropical Diseases) where Tran Phu, the first Secretary General of the Indochina Communist Party, was detained and died; Thien Ton Pagoda. Visitors will have a chance to enjoy local dishes and Kylin and dragon dance performances.



By Thi Hong – Translated by Kim Khanh