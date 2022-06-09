HCMC to offer new trips visiting China town’s attractions

A Kylin and dragon performance at Garden Mall in District 5
The trip will take travelers to visit the district’s attractions, including President Ho Chi Minh’s memorial house on Chau Van Liem Street where he lived before embarking on his journey abroad for national salvation in 1911; a former infirmary in Cho Quan Hospital (it’s now known as HCMC Hospital for Tropical Diseases) where Tran Phu, the first Secretary General of the Indochina Communist Party, was detained and died; Thien Ton Pagoda. Visitors will have a chance to enjoy local dishes and Kylin and dragon dance performances.
Speaking at a survey of the new trip, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Thi Thang hoped that travel businesses will join hands with the municipal administration to develop typical tourist products. Other districts across the city have also carried out the city’s project of setting unique tourist products to attract visitors to HCMC, showing the city as an attractive place for travelers.