New tourist products launched to promote HCMC’s destinations

Visitors participate in a stand up paddle (SUP) tour crossing a mangrove forest in Can Gio District.

The trip offering a live performance of violin and guitar runs from Bach Dang Wharf in District 1 to Binh An pier in Thu Duc City in the morning and from 5-8 pm, especially at 9 pm on Saturday and Sunday.



Vietravel Tourist Company has also launched a stand up paddle (SUP) tour crossing a mangrove forest in Can Gio District and walking tour in Can Gio forest.

According to Deputy General Director of Saigon Tourism Corporation (Saigontourist Group) cum Vice Chairman of the HCMC Tourism Association, Vo Anh Tai, the company has continuously upgraded hotels and leisure facilities in Can Gio, including Can Gio and Vam Sat eco- ecological tourist sites, and develop new products by sea, air, road, rail or inland waterway as well as promote Can Gio’s attractions and strengthen the training in human resources of the district.

The Giong Chua Mountain in Can Gio with a height of 10 meters above sea level is the unique mountain in the mangrove forest. It could be developed into a special tourist product to attract visitors in the sunny season, added Director of the Domestic Tourism Center of Ben Thanh Tourist Company, Cao Van Tung.

Cultural and historical stories, local specialties, traditional handcraft village and craft products, such as Thieng Lieng salt-making hamlet in Can Gio, daily activities of the local people are tourist products offering visitors an interesting travel experience, said experts

Travel companies have launched many trips on the occasion of New Year 2022 and Tet holidays. In addition, the “HCMC tourism week- The city I love” introducing new tourist products to visitors will be held on December 24. The city also plans to organize contests, composition camps and seminars on tourism cooperation between the city and localities to promote Can Gio’s tourism, said Director of the municipal Department of Tourism Nguyen Thi Anh Hoa.





