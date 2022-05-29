Cu Chi District launches new tour to attract visitors back to HCMC

Visitors take part in a folk game.

The trip will take tourists to visit the district’s attractions of Ben Duoc Tunnel, Ben Duoc Memorial Temple, and fruit gardens in Trung An commune. Visitors can travel by bicycle or horse-drawn carriage.



Travelers can try fresh seasonal fruits from the gardens, such as mangosteen, and rambutan; and enjoy performances of Cai Luong (southern traditional amateur music).



A performances of Cai Luong (southern traditional amateur music)

Ms. Nguyen Hoang, a visitor from Thu Duc City said that she and her family visited Chin Quen fruit garden in Trung An Commune, freely picked and enjoyed rambutan, folk music and tried delicious dishes of steamed cassava with coconut milk, taro eel porridge.

Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Cu Chi District Le Dinh Duc said that tourism recovery is one of the district’s main goals this year, focusing on developing agricultural tourism to enhance the values of agricultural products, creating jobs and contributing to the socioeconomic development of the locality.

Visitors can travel by bicycle or horse-drawn carriage.



By Thi Hong – Translated by Kim Khanh