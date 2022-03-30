HCMC’s Northwestern area ready to welcome investors

Trung An Commune in Cu Chi District located on the bank of Sai Gon River has a great potential for development. (Photo: SGGP)



According to Deputy Director of the Investment and Trade Promotion Center of Ho Chi Minh City (ITPC), Cao Thi Phi Van, with advantages of abundant workforce and favourable weather conditions, Cu Chi and Hoc Mon districts will become an ideal destination for investors and be developed into the most modern urban area.

Playing as a gateway linking up to the city’s neighboring localities of Long An, Tay Ninh and Binh Duong, the two districts are facing significant challenges in transportation. Transport infrastructure projects have attracted a lot of investors, such as HCMC-Moc Bai in Tay Ninh Province expressway, the elevated road No.5 and others. Additionally, inland waterways projects have received much attention from enterprises. There are also 12 urban design projects; and construction projects of residential areas, hi-tech agricultural parks, and agricultural zones associated with ecotourism and gardening tourism, and centers of entertainment, services, education, culture and sports.

Chairwoman of the People’s Committee of Cu Chi District Pham Thi Thanh Hien pledged that the locality will provide detailed information about land area, location and land-use planning; promptly complete administrative procedures, compensation and site clearance to hand over land to investors.

The district’s authority also hoped investors of the long-delayed projects, including Sai Gon Safari Park , a general amusement park, a golf course and the Tay Bac Cu Chi industrial Park expansion to strengthen their progress to avoid wasting land resources. The land for delayed real estate projects should be revoked, she added.

Secretary of the Party Committee of Hoc Mon District Tran Van Khuyen said that the district has the biggest problem related to the urban planning with many areas of planning failure accounting for 45 percent of the district's total land area.

He has proposed the city’s government to solve the serious problem in land planning to create favorable conditions for the exploitation of land resources.

Assist.Prof. Tran Hoang Ngan, Head of the HCMC Institute for Development Studies shared that the city needs to improve the investment environment and transport infrastructure, reform administrative procedures, prepare construction sites for handing over the land to investors, offer competitive rental price and a quality workforce to draw investors. Besides, the municipal authorities should give priority to businesses with advanced technology, using domestic raw materials and having connection with local enterprises.

The municipal People’s Committee has proposed the Prime Minister to allow an adjustment of a 1:5000 zone plan in the Northwest urban area with a population from 300,000 to 600,000 in order to create conditions for investment.

HCMC expects to attract capable investors that have been really interested in developing the area in accordance with the city’s planning and strategy. The city focuses on issuing preferential policies for investors and businesses, enhancing exchanges and dialogues between the municipal government and enterprises to solve obstacles and barriers to help companies operate their investment and production in the city, said Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai.

By Manh Hoa – Translated by Kim Khanh