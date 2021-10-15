Localities’ reopening of travel still present own obstacles



The People’s Committee of the Mekong Delta province of Ben Tre on October 14 has sent a request for supporting people travel among provinces and cities including cases of necessity, such as people taking medical examination, students and workers who go to study and work, individuals having property and cultivated land located in other localities. Travelers have to display negative test result for Covid-19 and proof of vaccination.

Chairman of the People’s Committee of Ben Tre Province Tran Ngoc Tam suggested provinces and cities should cooperate with each other to create advantage for resident to travel and help localities resume business and production activities after the Covid-19 outbreak has been put under control.

On the same day, the southeastern province of Dong Nai has also issued a document allowing people using private cars travelling between the province and HCMC. Traffic participant has to to be vaccinated at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine around 14 days after vaccination, or patients who recovered from Covid-19 within six months and have negative test result for Covid-19 taken once a week.

At a Covid-19 checkpoint in Bien Hoa City’s Hoa An Ward in the province, residents using motorbikes and cars only show certificate of full vaccination or certificate of recovery from Covid-19, or negative test result for Covid-19 in case of getting only one dose of vaccine.

HCMC has implemented a pilot plan on trans-provincial travel using passenger coach starting on October 13 but it does not run smoothly.

Meanwhile the National Highway 13 has seen a large number of vehicles enjoying a smooth travel between HCMC and Binh Duong Province.

However, the pandemic control stations in Binh Duong Province are still operating and checking travelers’ essential papers, including valid negative test result for Covid-19.

In Hanoi, 22 Covid-19 checkpoints have been maintained the operation. Travelers must display their negative test result for Covid-19 and travel document.

As of now, the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho is still imposing Covid-19 testing and quarantine rules for travelers. The city will issue a travel plan in accordance with the health ministry’s guidelines on October 15, said Standing Deputy Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Duong Tan Hien.





By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh