HCMC, provinces enjoy smooth transportation thanks to ease of Covid restrictions

Functional units establish lanes and organize traffic flow on main roads running through Binh Duong Province, including National Highway 13 and DT 743.



Vehicles owners are required to display negative test result for covid-19 that is taken once a week at provincial-transport checkpoints at Vinh Binh Bridge in Thu Duc City’s Hiep Binh Chanh Ward, Phu Long Bridge in District 12 in HCMC and roads in Binh Duong Province.

Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province has also asked for strict control of truck drivers due to an increase in new Covid-19 cases related to drivers of lorries transporting goods.

In Long An Province, vehicles transporting commodities have to continuously register for the green lane while drivers and people on the vehicles must present a valid negative coronavirus test result.

The Department of Transport of Tien Giang Province has required traffic participants of vehicles carrying goods and agricultural products to stay at their temporary accommodation after returning to the province.

According to the Department of Transport of HCMC, transport operators must register for new identification paper with QR code at the website vantai.drvn.gov.vn for vehicles transporting goods between HCMC and provinces starting on October 10.

On the same day, the People’s Committee of Binh Duong Province has issued a document on agreeing with the HCMC’s traffic draft plan of picking up specialists and workers between the two localities and the use of personal vehicles in border areas among HCMC’s Thu Duc City and Thuan An and Di An cities in Binh Duong.

The People’s Committee of Dong Nai Province alson came to an agreement on HCMC’s plan of the use of automobile for carrying workers among the southern economic hub, provinces of Binh Duong, Dong Nai, Long An and Tay Ninh.

