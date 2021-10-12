Plan for transport between HCMC, Southern provinces completed

Accordingly, people using private vehicles travelling from HCMC to Long An have to be vaccinated at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine around 14 days after vaccination, or patients who recovered from Covid-19 within six months and have valid negative test result for Covid-19.



Those using cars travelling from HCMC to Binh Duong have to be received at least one vaccine dose around 14 days after vaccination, or patients who recovered from Covid-19 within six months and have valid negative test result for Covid-19, certificate of travel showing the locations and roads.

Workers using motorbike have to be allowed travel in border areas among HCMC’s Thu Duc City and Thuan An and Di An cities in Binh Duong. They are fully vaccinated people or patients who recovered from Covid-19 within six months and have valid negative test result for Covid-19, certificate of travel.

Resident travelling from HCMC to Tay Ninh have to be vaccinated at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine around 21 days after vaccination, or patients who recovered from Covid-19 within six months and have valid negative test result for Covid-19.

Meanwhile people with personal vehicles, workers using businesses’ employee bus, from Binh Duong, Long An and Tay Ninh to HCMC have to be vaccinated at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine around 14 days after vaccination, or patients who recovered from Covid-19 within six months and have valid negative test result for Covid-19.

Enterprises must register for Identification paper granted by the departments of transport of localities to carry workers and specialists.

People of vehicle groups running from HCMC to Long An, Dong Nai and Binh Duong provinces have to be vaccinated at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine around 14 days after vaccination, or patients who recovered from Covid-19 within six months and have valid negative test result for Covid-19.

People of vehicle groups travelling from HCMC to Tay Ninh have to be vaccinated at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine around 21 days after vaccination, or patients who recovered from Covid-19 within six months and have valid negative test result for Covid-19.

Dong Nai Province has not allowed entering and exiting private vehicles coming from HCMC yet.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Kim Khanh