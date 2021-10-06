Southeastern provinces agree with HCMC’s traffic draft plan

A Covid-19 checkpoint at the Nga Ba Lang intersection on the National Highway 1A in Binh Chanh District (Photo: SGGP)

Director of the Department of Transport of Tay Ninh Province Nguyen Tan Tai said that the province agreed with the HCMC’s trans-provincial travel plan and has suggested the validity of 21 days after getting the first Covid-19 vaccine dose instead of 14 days.



Binh Duong has basically agreed with the plan but the requirement of Covid-19 testing for workers, including weekly testing for fully vaccinated employees wasting time and money.

Meanwhile Dong Nai Province is considering the use of personal vehicles for work purposes among provinces by workers and specialists

Director of the Department of Transport of Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province, Tran Chi Thuong said that the department has suggested the provincial People’s Committee to reply to the HCMC’s suggestion.





By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh