HCMC to tighten supervision, strengthen measures against omicron variant

Chairman of the People’s Committee of HCMC Phan Van Mai speaks at the conference.

Chairman of the People’s Committee of HCMC Phan Van Mai expressed his concern over the potential spread of the new Covid-19 variant at a conference held by the municipal Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control, and Economic Recovery on December 31 with the participation of Secretary of the City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen and departments’ leaders.



Districts and competent departments must ensure the safety of all entertainment activities during New Year’s Eve 2022 and the lunar New Year, he added.

In addition, the city will specially focus on completing the booster dose of vaccine to people 18 years of age and older in January, particularly for those aged 50 and older, and people with underlying medical conditions.

The city’s chairman asked districts and Thu Duc City to continue to develop the local drugstore system to participate in caring and treating Covid-19 patients at home; and ensure F0 cases at quarantine facilities and at home get enough medical oxygen.

According to the city’s leader, the municipal authorities have approved the direct learning plan starting on January 4. The decision helps students to get time to prepare more effectively for the first semester examination of the academic year 2021 – 2022.

Secretary of the City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (L) and Director the Department of Trade and Industry of HCMC Bui Ta Hoang Vu at the conference.

Mr. Phan Van Mai has also delegated Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of HCMC Duong Anh Duc to coordinate with functional departments to consider the reopening of karaoke parlors and massages.

The Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control of HCMC on December 21 has issued safety assessment criteria to allow spas and massages to start re-operation under strict Covid-19 safe protocols.

He has also asked localities to pay attention to take care of needy people in the upcoming Tet holidays.

Speaking at the meeting, Associate Professor, Ph.D., Director of the HCMC Department of Health, Dr. Tang Chi Thuong said that some flights carrying around 600 passengers will arrive in Tan Son Nhat Airport in the first day of the New Year. The Health Department will grant QR codes to travelers for management and health declaration. According to new rules, fully vaccinated arrivals entering Vietnam will not be required to quarantine. Therefore, local authorities need strictly to strengthen monitoring and supervision of individuals entering the localities.





By Kieu Phong – Translated by Kim Khanh