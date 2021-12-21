HCMC collects parents’ opinions on returning to in-person learning

Students of the Le Hong Phong High School return to classes. (Photo: SGGP)

Around 371 students in grade 12 of the Quang Trung High School in Cu Chi District returned to classes on December 20. It is the first high school in the district has reopened for in-person learning.



Cu Chi previously decided to delay direct learning for one week for a survey to collect parents’ opinions on ensuring safety when schools and learning facilities reopen instead of the city’s two-week experimental program on direct learning for students in grades 1, 9 and 12 that will be held from December 13-25.

As of now, the district has 24 secondary schools and six high schools which have not yet announced a date for reopening.

In the beginning of December, the People’s Committee of HCMC has launched a plan for in-person learning for students in grades 1, 9 and 12 at educational facilities throughout the city from December 13-25.

A conference reviewing the implementation of the two-week experimental program on in-person learning will be organized on December 27 to prepare the re-opening of schools across the city starting on January 3, 2022.





By Thu Tam – Translated by Kim Khanh