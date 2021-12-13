Cu Chi District to delay in-person learning for 9th, 12th graders for one week

Illustrative photo
Representative of the Division of Education and Training of Cu Chi District said that the locality decided to delay the in-person learning for one week following the idea surveys from parents and will learn from the experience of other districts on the pilot program to ensure the safety of schooled teenagers.It is expected that eight out of 24 secondary schools, seven high schools and one vocational and continuing education center would perform the in-person learning for pupils in grades 9 and 12 from December 20.
This morning, all of the ninth-grade and 12th-grade students strictly followed the 5K messages and the schools complied with the regulations of the health check, health declaration and guided the measures of pandemic prevention and control for students and teachers.
Currently, HCMC has over 88,000 ninth-grade students and more than 66,000 pupils in grade 12. Through the surveys, around 80 percent of the parents of the two grades agreed with in-person learning from December 13.