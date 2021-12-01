HCMC to start experimental program on in-person learning on December 13

Students of the Thanh An Primary School get tested for Covid-19 in the end of October before returning to classes. (Photo: SGGP)



At first, a two-week experimental program on direct learning for students in grades 1, 9 and 12 will be held from December 13-25. The pilot plan for five-year-old child will be implemented at kindergartens in the second week.

Under the plan, schools will organize Parent-Teacher meetings before December 5 to provide specific instructions about health care for students in in-person learning amid ongoing pandemic; give training courses on disease control and prevention to teachers and school staff on December 8 and students on December 10.

In Can Gio District, students of the Thanh An Kindergarten, Thanh An Primary School and Thanh An secondary and high school will return to classes from December 13.

A conference reviewing the implementation of the two-week experimental program on in-person learning will be organized on December 27 to prepare the re-opening of schools across the city starting on January 3, 2022.

High schools will be operated depending on the city’s Covid-19 alert level while other educational facilities’ activities will be resumed in accordance with the Covid-19 alert level of districts and Thu Duc City.

The municipal authorities will give priority for reopening to schools with best infrastructures, safety and health standards.

Individuals taking part in direct learning and teaching must be not those with mandatory quarantine. Teacher and students coming from the red zones have to get tested for Covid-19.

The People’s Committee of HCMC has also asked educational units to set up and complete infection prevention and control plan before December 31. The Steering Committees for Covid-19 Prevention and Control of districts and Thu Duc City take responsibility for inspection of Covid-19 prevention and control activities at schools before reopening.





By Thu Tam – Translated by Kim Khanh