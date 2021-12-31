Students of grades 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12 to go to schools in person in HCMC

Students from grade 1 to 12 in Thanh An island commune in Can Gio outlying district will go to schools directly from January 4, 2022.

Foreign language, informatics centers, educational institutions, life skill education facilities, and extracurricular educational activities can organize direct learning when they are approved by the Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control.

Thu Duc city and districts have to formulate plans for Covid-19 prevention and control before organizing classes on campuses.

In addition, educational institutions must ensure that teachers, school staff and learners must receive at least one dose of vaccine after 14 days or have recovered from Covid-19 disease.

At the same time, the People's Committee assigned the Department of Education and Training to actively coordinate with the Department of Health to review the adjustment of the set of safety criteria for educational institutions.

Simultaneously, the city administration will continue to implement the following measures to provide guidance on the organization of direct learning for each grade.

From that basis, the two departments should send their reports on direct teaching after the Lunar New Year in 2022 for students in grades 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 and preschool children to the People's Committee from January 4 to January 22, 2022.

By Thu Tam - Translated by Dan Thuy