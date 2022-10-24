HCMC directs competent departments to solve new Eastern Bus Station's problems

Transport operators are asked to move their operation to the new Eastern Bus Station.



Accordingly, Samco suggested the municipal People’s Committee delegate the Department of Natural Resources and Environment to grant a land use right certificate to the new Eastern Bus Station as soon as possible in order to attract transport operators and businesses providing passenger services.

Samco also reminded the Department of Transport to consider a proposal on registering the operation of new routes, including the route connecting the old Eastern Bus Station and the new terminal, and issue regulations banning sleeper buses and vehicles having the same capacity and dimension from the city center.

According to Samco, some 28 transport companies operating 86 trips per day, that are asked to move their operation to the new Eastern Bus Station , have moved their business to other bus stations.

Other enterprises have adjusted their fixed-route passenger transportation into contract passenger transportation to be able to enter the downtown area for picking up and dropping off passengers.

As planned, the new Eastern Bus Station on October 11 received 79 coach routes linking the city with localities in the Central and Northern regions from the new station. However, the new terminal saw the disappearance of more than 300 provincial coach routes after transferring.





By Quy Ngoc – Translated by Kim Khanh