Some transport routes still operate at old Eastern Bus Station

Saigon Transportation Mechanical Corporation (Samco Corporation), which is the investor and direct management and operation unit of the new Mien Dong (Eastern) Coach Station, informed that under the second phase relocation plan of the station, bus routes traveling on National Highway 14 still operate at the old Eastern Coach Station.
Meanwhile, the fixed-route passenger buses to 15 provinces and cities including Thua Thien- Hue, Da Nang, Quang Nam, Quang Ngai, Binh Dinh, Phu Yen, Khanh Hoa, Ninh Thuan, Binh Thuan, Lam Dong, Dong Nai, Ba Ria- Vung Tau, Ben Tre, Can Tho and Ca Mau have officially operated at new Eastern Bus Station, 501 Hoang Huu Nam Street, Thu Duc City, Ho Chi Minh City on October 11.

According to the observation of Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper’s reporter, the ticket counters of the new Eastern Bus Station have an open space along with passenger terminal seating and terminal waiting sofar, free trolleys and prepared foods.

Additionally, the new Eastern Coach Station provides services of checking and monitoring vehicles operating at the terminals under traffic safety processes, parking, overnight parking, consignment loading and unloading service, and so on.

In the upcoming time, the new coach station will put some services of washing, pharmacy and vehicle maintenance into operation. 
Some photos at the new Eastern Coach Station this morning

By Thanh Hai- Translated by Huyen Huong

