Fixed-route passenger buses to operate at new Eastern Bus Station on Oct.11

In addition, the new Eastern Bus Station will provide support services for transport businesses and passengers including services of checking and monitoring vehicles operating under traffic safety processes, parking, overnight parking, loading and unloading consigned goods, free trolleys, prepared foods and so on.



In the upcoming time, the coach station shall supply other services comprising washing, pharmacy and vehicle maintenance.



Representative of the new Eastern Bus Station said that from October 11, fixed transport routes of 15 provinces and cities, including Thua Thien-Hue, Da Nang, Quang Nam, Quang Ngai, Binh Dinh, Phu Yen, Khanh Hoa, Ninh Thuan, Binh Thuan, Lam Dong, Dong Nai, Ba Ria – Vung Tau, Ben Tre, Can Tho, Ca Mau will be operated in the station.



At the current Eastern Bus Station, many transport businesses notified to sell tickets at the counters of the new Eastern Bus Station several weeks ago. Accordingly, passengers can now book tickets via phone call and pay later at the ticket counters.

In addition, some businesses have popularized transit vehicles to take passengers to the new Eastern Bus Station.





Some photos about operation at the new Eastern Bus Station

By Thanh Hai- Translated by Huyen Huong