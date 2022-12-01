HCMC celebrates 47th National Day of Laos

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Ngo Minh Chau speaks at the ceremony.

Addressing the event, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Ngo Minh Chau highlighted the special relationship and the cooperation in various fields between the two countries, and HCMC-Lao cooperative relations in the sectors of the economy, trade, health, education and agriculture.



He believed the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) will lead the nation to prosperity, success and confidence, and help the country affirm its position in the region and international arena.

A performance of Laotian traditional dance at the ceremony

Additionally, Secretary of the People’s Committee of HCMC Nguyen Van Nen on August 29 received three delegations of high-ranking officials of Laotian provinces and cities of Vientiane, Champasak and Savannakhet. The trip aims to mark the Vietnam-Laos Solidarity and Friendship Year 2022 as well as the 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties and the 45th anniversary of the Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation, the city’s leader stressed.

By Thuy Vu – Translated by Kim Khanh