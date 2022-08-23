HCMC’s leaders receive Laotian magazine’s representatives

At the reception

Attending the reception was head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the City Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue; deputy Editor-in-Chief of the Communist Review – the magazine of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Vu Trong Lam; Head of the permanent office of the Communist Review in HCMC Phung Ngoc Bao; Editor-in-Chief of the Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper Tang Huu Phong; deputy chief of the Office of the HCMC Party Committee Truong Vinh Tung and leaders of the municipal Department of External Relations.



Speaking at the reception, head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the City Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue introduced the role of HCMC in the country’s socioeconomic development and positive signs of the city’s socioeconomic recovery and development after the Covid-19 pandemic.

He highly appreciated the outstanding contribution of press agencies to providing accurate information about concerning issues in various fields as well as building truth in the community.

Mr.Khue also reviewed the traditional relation of a long-lasting friendship between Vietnam and Laos in general, HCMC and Laos particularly.

Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the City Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue (R) receives a delegation of representatives from the Alunmay Magazine. Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the City Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue (R) offers a gift to representatives from the Alunmay Magazine.

HCMC has many programs attracting a large number of Laotian people and students who are working and studying in the city. Under the “ Vietnamese families, and Laotian and Cambodian students who are studying in HCMC” program , 34 Vietnamese families adopted 50 Laotian and Cambodian students to support them during their time studying and living in HCMC in April. The program aimed to offer a deep understanding of the country, Vietnamese history, culture, tradition, and people to Laotian and Cambodian students and strengthen the traditional friendship, solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and the two countries, he added.

The Alunmay Magazine and the Communist Review will have cooperative programs in the coming time. The Communist Review and the Military-run Industry and Telecoms Group (Viettel) will help the Alunmay Magazine to build its digital version, said deputy Editor-in-Chief of the Communist Review – the magazine of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Vu Trong Lam.



Deputy Editor-in-Chief Khamsavay Sidavong expressed his sincere thanks for the warm welcome taken by HCMC’s leaders and highly appreciated socio-economic achievements of the city.

The Laotian delegation’s visit is part of the activities to celebrate the Vietnam-Laos Solidarity and Friendship Year 2022 as well as the 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties and the 45th anniversary of the Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation.





By Van Minh – Translated by Kim Khanh