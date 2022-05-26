High-ranking delegation of HCMC visits Laos

Vice Mayor of Vientiane, Mr. Phoukhong Bannavong and representatives of departments of Vientiane receive the delegation of Ho Chi Minh City high ranking officials at Wattay International Airport. (Photo: SGGP)

Attending the trip was Major General Nguyen Truong Thang, Commander of Military Region 7; Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Nam, Commander of the HCMC High Command; Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Ngo Minh Chau and representatives of departments of the city.



The visit is part of the activities to celebrate the Vietnam-Laos Solidarity and Friendship Year 2022 as well as the 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties and the 45th anniversary of the Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation.

It aims to further promote the Vietnam-Laos great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation, and strengthen the implementation of cooperation projects between HCMC and Laotian localities.

The delegation had a meeting with Vietnamese people who are living in Laos and will visit Vientiane Capital, Savannakhet and Champasak provinces.





On May 26, the delegation will have a working session with Laotian leaders at Vientiane , lay a wreath at a monument dedicated to unknown martyrs in Vientiane, and visit the Vientiane-Ho Chi Minh City Friendship High School. Afterwards, Secretary of HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen and the city’s leaders will have a meeting with Mr. Anouphap Tounalom, Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the People’s Council of Vientiane and Laotian students who studied in HCMC

The delegation of HCMC's leaders lays a wreath at a monument dedicated to unknown martyrs in Vientiane. (Photo: SGGP)



Secretary of HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (L) and Vice Mayor of Vientiane, Mr. Phoukhong Bannavon.



