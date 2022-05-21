Vietnamese traditional dresses presented to Laotian, Cambodian students in HCMC

Former Vice President Truong My Hoa , former Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Quyet Tam and Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai attend the event.

Attending the event was former Vice President Truong My Hoa, former Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Quyet Tam and Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai.



The HCMC Women Union presented 30 Ao Dai (Vietnamese traditional dress) to Cambodian and Laotian female students.

Cambodian and Laotian students and their families had an opportunity to learn about Vietnamese culture through cultural exchange and the introduction of local dishes during the program.

On this occasion, former Vice President Truong My Hoa and Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Quyet Tam offered to the Vietnam Ao Dai Museum their Ao Dai that they wore at the announcement ceremonies of appointment decisions on their positions of Vice State President and Chairwoman of the municipal People’s Council to the Vietnam Ao Dai Museum.

Under the “Vietnamese families, and Laotian and Cambodian students who are studying in HCMC” program , 34 Vietnamese families adopted 50 Laotian and Cambodian students to support them during their time studying and living in HCMC in April. The program aimed to offer a deep understanding of the country, Vietnamese history, culture, tradition, and people to Laotian and Cambodian students and strengthen the traditional friendship, solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and the two countries.

By Minh Nghia – Translated by Kim Khanh