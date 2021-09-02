HCMC yields more positive assessment for severe patients

Deputy Head of the HCMC Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control Pham Duc Hai provides infromation about the Covid-19 pandemic situation in the city at the press conference.



Medical staff are performing Covid-19 test for residents.

According to the latest updated Covid-19 news on August 31, Ho Chi Minh City recorded 2,699 recovered patients went home and 303 deaths related to coronavirus.

A patient receives medicine for Covid-19 patient treatment at home

As for goods and essential stuff supply and distribution, Deputy Director of the Department of Industry and Trade Nguyen Nguyen Phuong said that only 22,124 shippers had been administered vaccine to re-operate in 21 districts and Thu Duc City.

The information was released by Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health Nguyen Hoai Nam at a press conference on the Covid-19 pandemic prevention and control tasks in the city yesterday afternoon.Regarding the vaccination process, the city health sector run out of 6,219,536 doses for eligible people by August 31, including 683,077 doses dedicated for the city’s people age 65 and older. Concerning social welfare , the city sent 1,269,097 gift bags to Thu Duc City and Districts from August 15 to September 1 to support the poor and people with difficult circumstances during social distancing.The Municipal Department of Information and Communications has uploaded 5,300,521 out of 6,219,536 vaccinated doses to the population database-based Covid-19 vaccination management system, reaching 85.22 percent and will continue to receive and update more information in advance September 15.Deputy Director of the Department of Health Nguyen Hoai Nam said that the health sector will strengthen the sample test strategy issued by the Municipal People’s Committee heading to limit the SARS-CoV-2 infectious cases in the upcoming time.According to statistics released yesterday afternoon, 70,049 Covid-19 infections have been performing home isolation. The health sector has handed over 110,850 medicine bags to 22 districts and Thu Duc City serving coronavirus infectious patients treatment.The Ministry of Health is ready for allocating 50,000 doses of anti-viral medicine to the city in two phases.The city has received 98,220 Remdesivir vials to treat Covid-19 patients with a high risk of severe symptoms.The Department of Public Security detected 30 traffic participants infected with coronavirus via QR Code screening at 43 checking points citywide. By yesterday afternoon, they performed home isolation and were hospitalized.

By Thanh An- Translated by Huyen Huong