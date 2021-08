HCMC launches app Oxy 247 to help Covid-19 infections

The Oxy 247 is a simple and easy-to-use mobile app helping the Covid-19 patients and medical facilities to find available hospital beds equipped with oxygen tanks for the emergency . Besides that, the Oxy 247 app also provides information to Covid-19 prevention and control agencies to effectively allocate oxygen sources.The app is built under the requirement of the Ho Chi Minh City Steering Committee for Covid-19 prevention and control and the collaboration of the Municipal Department of Information and Communication , the Department of Health and the Department of Construction.People can install the apps and see the instructions via the website https://oxy.tphcm.gov.vn

By Ba Tan- Translated by Huyen Huong