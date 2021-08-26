HCMC launches app Oxy 247 to help Covid-19 infections

The Oxy 247 is a simple and easy-to-use mobile app helping the Covid-19 patients and medical facilities to find available hospital beds equipped with oxygen tanks for the emergency. Besides that, the Oxy 247 app also provides information to Covid-19 prevention and control agencies to effectively allocate oxygen sources.
The app is built under the requirement of the Ho Chi Minh City Steering Committee for Covid-19 prevention and control and the collaboration of the Municipal Department of Information and Communication, the Department of Health and the Department of Construction.
People can install the apps and see the instructions via the website https://oxy.tphcm.gov.vn
