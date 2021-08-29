HCMC cares for over 39,000 hospitalized patients related to coronavirus

On Saturday, 2,643 patients recovering from Covid-19 went home, bringing the total number of Covid-19 discharges to 102,598 from January 1 to now. On the same day, HCMC confirmed 271 deaths related to Covid-19.
According to the latest updated Covid-19 news from Ho Chi Minh City Center for Disease Control (HCDC) on Sunday, the city recorded 205,466 coronavirus infections, including 205,023 domestic cases and 443 imported ones.
By August 28, the city has run out of 5,806,990 doses of vaccine.
Besides that, there have been over 400 mobile medical stations in the whole city serving and monitoring patients at home.
Up to now, the number of Covid-19 patients performing home isolation and treatment under the monitoring of the local medical staff has been 77,801.
(Illustrative photo: SGGP/Hoang Hung)
The health sector of districts and Thu Duc City are pushing the rapid Covid-19 antigen sample test for residents living in the red and orange areas once every two days. People living in the green and yellow zones will be taken the RT-PCR test for Covid-19 once a week.During the passing time, the city health sector detected 54,498 coronavirus infections from 1,436,922 test samples. Therefore, the rate of Covid-19 infections to test samples reached nearly 3.8 percent.
