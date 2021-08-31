HCMC supports Covid-19 hit people with $95.5 mln in cash, one million gift bags

Deputy Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Steering Committee for Covid-19 pandemic prevention and control Mr. Pham Duc Hai



HCMC performs extensive testing of Covid-19 in high-risk areas

After a week of extensive testing in high-risk areas, the city detected 64,300 cases infected with coronavirus from over 1.6 million test samples.

HCMC gives more supports to residents facing difficult circumstances and self-employed workers in districts and Thu Duc City during social distancing order.



Answering questions from the press agencies about medicine bags for Covid-19 patient treatment, Head of the Ho Chi Minh City's Food Safety Management Board Pham Khanh Phong Lan stated that there are three different medicine bags of A, B, C for Covid-19 patient treatment at home. Of which, medicine bag A includes those for fever relief and patient physical condition enhancement, medicine bag B consists of anti-inflammatory and anticoagulant and bag C has antiviral drug Molnupiravir.

Head of the Ho Chi Minh City's Food Safety Management Board Pham Khanh Phong Lan



So far, the Department of Health has prepared 150,000 drug bags of A and B and has delivered 74,000 bags to district health centers for delivery to wards and communes. The remaining 66,000 bags are in the warehouse of Children's Hospital 1 and are ready to serve the needs of Covid-19 patients.

Regarding the SARS-CoV-2 sample test for app-based shippers, the city has organized over 400 mobile medical spots and 312 medical stations in wards to serve rapid Covid-19 antigen tests for the deliverymen once a day from 5 a.m. to 6 a.m.Speaking at the conference, Deputy Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Steering Committee for Covid-19 prevention and control Pham Duc Hai said that the Ministry of Health reported 210,425 coronavirus infections, including 209,980 cases in the community and 445 imported ones by Monday morning.Besides, the health sector is treating 40,133 patients. A total of 107,216 recovered patients have gone home and there have been 8,869 deaths related to SARS-CoV-2 from January 1 up to now.Up to August 29, 6,123,510 people get vaccinated against Covid-19.As for healthcare for the beggars, vagrants and homeless people , the city took 775 people to the HCMC Social Support Center from August 23 to August 30.

