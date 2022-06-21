Visitors to enjoy free admission to art performances during Hue Festival 2022

The Grand Opening Ceremony of Hue Festival 2022 which will be held at the Ngo Mon Square with light shows and dazzling fireworks display is expected to offer visitors some exciting experiences with unique art performances honoring traditional and contemporary cultural values of the ancient capital city.

In addition, the Hue Monuments Conservation Center announced that it will change the entry time to the Hue ancient citadel relic complex.



Accordingly, the Imperial Citadel (Dai Noi) in the former capital of Hue will be open to tourists from 7 am to 6:30 pm from June 20-30.

The sightseeing route running through Ngo Mon (Noon Gate), palaces of The Mieu, and Thai Hoa, Ta Huu Vu (a hall of the mandarins on the right), Thieu Phuong Garden, Phu Noi Vu (Treasure House), Hien Nhon Gate (the East Gate Exit to Hue Citadel) will open to tourists from 6:30 pm to 9 pm on June 28-30.

The Hue Monuments Conservation Center has improved the quality of sightseeing tours visiting the Imperial Citadel (Dai Noi) in the former capital of Hue and art programs to attract more visitors over the past time. Besides art shows at the Duyet Thi Duong Royal Theater, tourists will have a chance to enjoy ancient royal rituals, traditional dance and singing performances and other royal activities.

Ao Dai show in Hue Festival

As of present, 15 local art troupes and eight foreign groups representing countries including France, the Wallonie- Bruxelles Delegation (of Belgium), Israel, Spain, Brazil, Russia, Saudi Arabia and Thailand have registered to participate in the Hue Festival 2022.

The week of arts and culture , themed "Cultural heritage with integration and development" that will be organized from June 25-30 includes a series of activities, such as the Grand Opening Ceremony, a street festival with the participation of local and international art, music shows, folk art performances, food fair, International Trade Fair, Ao Dai festival and among.

Hue Festival 2022 featuring a wide range of traditional festivals and rituals, cultural, sports, and tourism activities has been held through all four seasons of the year.





The street festival will see the participation of local and international art troupes. The festival includes a concert honoring the late famous musician Trinh Cong Son. Traditional dance and singing performances Traditional dance and singing performances

By Van Thang - Translated by Kim Khanh