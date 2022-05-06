Hue Festival 2022 held throughout entire year

Poster of the 2022 Hue Festival

The Grand Opening Ceremony of Hue Festival 2022 themed "Cultural heritage with integration and development" honoring traditional and contemporary cultural values of the ancient capital city is scheduled to take place at the end of June.



The spring festival running from January-March included royal and folk ceremonies, such as Neu tree (known as a bamboo pole) planting ceremony, Huyen Tran Temple Festival, Xa Tac Offering Rituals, Hue poetry festival, a royal cuisine festival.

The summer festival falling in the peak hour of Hue Festival took place on April 9-13, consisting of Nam Giao Offering Ritual, a concert honoring the late famous musician Trinh Cong Son, Vesak Day (or Buddha's Birthday), Hue lotus festival, Ao Dai (Vietnamese traditional dress) festival.

The autumn festival taking place from July to September is expected to introduce to visitors festivals of Kylin and dragon, lanterns, ancient villages of Hue; hip-hop dance performances; and Truyen Lo Ceremony honoring talented people, excellent students, and awarding doctorates in the Nguyen Dynasty.



The Imperial City of Hue The winter festival will include festivals of international circus, Hue singing and music from October- December.

The organization board of the 2022 Hue Festival just announced the poster for the event featuring the main image of four types of flowers, apricot, lotus, chrysanthemum, and conifer. In the opinion of Asian people, the "four" is the expression of completeness, stability, eternity, and happiness; and also represents four seasons, four directions, four pillars, and four virtues.

The poster has the image of four doors with four colors representing four seasons of the year to welcome visitors to explore the unique culture throughout the four seasons in Hue. The image of four types of flowers in the "four seasons" also shows that the festival will be held in four seasons of the year.

As of present, the Organizing Committee of Hue Festival 2022 has signed sponsorship contracts with Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BIDV), Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Foreign Trade of Vietnam (Vietcombank), Vietnam Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Industry and Trade (Vietinbank), Vietnam Airlines, Pacific Airlines, Da Nang Le Nguyen Advertising and Interior Decoration Private Company (Le Nguyen Company), Acecook Vietnam Joint Stock Company, and Carlsberg Vietnam Trading Company Limited that is the diamond sponsor.

By Van Thang – Translated by Kim Khanh