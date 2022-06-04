Hue Festival 2022 to officially kick off with arts and cultural week on June 25

The Grand Opening Ceremony of Hue Festival 2022 themed "Cultural heritage with integration and development" honoring traditional and contemporary cultural values of the ancient capital city is scheduled to take place at the end of June.

The Grand Opening Ceremony of Hue Festival 2022 which will be held at the Ngo Mon Square with light shows and dazzling fireworks display is expected to offer visitors some exciting experiences with unique art performances honoring traditional and contemporary cultural values of the ancient capital city.



The week-long program will include a series of activities, including a street festival with the participation of local and international art troupes from June 26-29; a music show on June 26; a parade of antique vehicles on June 27; a folk art performance on June 28; an introduction of Ao Dai (Vietnamese traditional dress) and kites with special colors and patterns presenting Hue cultural identities on June 29.



The street festival will see the participation of local and international art troupes.

There will be a Beerfest, Hue court music performance, a concert honoring the late famous musician Trinh Cong Son, food fair, Vietnam Summer Fair 2022, SUP race, International Trade Fair, Ao Dai festival, hot air balloon festival, art exhibitions, seminars and more.



Hue Festival would be a venue for international arts exchanges between countries. It also aims to promote Vietnamese and Hue culture and the tourism-socio-economic development of Thua Thien-Hue Province. The event will be a chance to introduce to international visitors UNESCO heritages of the old capital of Vietnam, including Hue Complex of Monuments, Hue Royal Court Music, Woodblocks of Nguyen Dynasty, Nguyen Dynasty's royal documents and the royal literature on Hue royal architecture.





Ao Dai show in Hue Festival





By Van Thang – Translated by Kim Khanh