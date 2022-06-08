Hue Festival 2022 : four seasons of festivity

Hue Festival 2022 is held throughout entire year.



Hue Festival 2022 featuring a wide range of traditional festivals and rituals, cultural, sports, and tourism activities has been held through all four seasons of the year.

The spring festival running from January-March included royal and folk ceremonies, such as Neu tree (known as a bamboo pole) planting ceremony, Huyen Tran Temple Festival, Xa Tac Offering Rituals, Hue poetry festival, a royal cuisine festival.

The summer festival falling in the peak hour of Hue Festival took place on April 9-13, consisting of Nam Giao Offering Ritual, a concert honoring the late famous musician Trinh Cong Son, Vesak Day (or Buddha's Birthday), Hue lotus festival, Ao Dai (Vietnamese traditional dress) festival.

The autumn festival taking place from July to September is expected to introduce to visitors festivals of Kylin and dragon, lanterns, ancient villages of Hue; hip-hop dance performances; and Truyen Lo Ceremony honoring talented people, excellent students, and awarding doctorates in the Nguyen Dynasty.

The winter festival will include festivals of international circus, Hue singing and music from October- December.

The week of arts and culture, themed "Cultural heritage with integration and development" that will be organized from June 25-30 includes a series of activities, such as the Grand Opening Ceremony, a street festival with the participation of local and international art, music shows, folk art performances, food fair, International Trade Fair, Ao Dai festival and among.





By Tran Thien, Van Thang – Translated by Kim Khanh