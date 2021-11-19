HCMC proposes to reopen for international vaccinated visitors in December

Tourists visit Can Gio in October. (Photo: SGGP)



Under the program, the city will allow travel businesses to welcome vaccinated foreign visitors who register package tours via regular and charter flights in December; and foreign visitors of package tours or connection tours linking various tourist sites via regular and charter flights from January, 2022.

The city will be expected to entirely ease international travel restrictions in April, 2022.

International travelers have to display certificate of vaccination that does not apply to children under 12 years old accompanied by a parent or guardian; certificates confirming recovery from Covid-19 infection issued within 6 months before flight or essential papers having the same value that are approved by the authorized units for treatment.

Visitors must have received their first or second vaccine shot at least 14 days before and no more than 12 months ahead of arrival. They must get Covid-19 negative test result taken within 72 hours of their scheduled flight, or arrival and travel insurance with a minimum of US$50,000.

Travelers arrive in Tan Son Nhat Airport. (Photo: SGGP)

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has temporarily approved vaccine passports from more than 70 countries and territories.

HCMC has now reached high vaccine coverage. As of November 10, the city has given 13,733,108 doses of vaccines against Covid-19, achieving a 100 per cent rate of first-dose vaccination and over 90 percent of second-dose vaccination rate.

The city’s healthcare system has been improved and ready for problems arising from the prevention and control of pandemic. The number of severe Covid-19 cases and deaths has continued to decline.

According to surveys of tourism main markets, the city has recognized a high demand of overseas Vietnamese and foreigners for visiting relatives, repatriation, traveling, working and diplomatic missions.

The number of investors, specialists, managers and high-skilled workers of 11 countries and territories was more than 11,216 in the first eight months while arrivals entering Tan Son Nhat Airport was around 10,614.

In 2019, the city received more than 8.6 million international visitors, accounting for 50 percent of the total number of foreign tourists to the country.

Therefore, HCMC has met the criteria to implement the pilot plan, especially the peak tourist season at the end of the year with Christmas and New Year holidays, the lunar New Year and MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences & Exhibitions) events.







By Thi Hong – Translated by Kim Khanh