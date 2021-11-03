Government approves trial reopening to int'l travelers in five localities

Deputy Director of the Tourism Department of Da Nang City, Nguyen Xuan Binh speaks at the meeting.



The first phase starting in November will receive international tourists registered to participate in a package tours with travel agencies via commercial and charter flights to Kien Giang, Khanh Hoa , Quang Nam, Da Nang and Quang Ninh.

The second stage from January 2022 will open to foreign visitors of connection tours via commercial and charter flights. Travelers can take part in trips connecting destinations after completing the first destination for seven days.

The third phase will fully reopen borders to international tourists in accordance with current situation of the pandemic and results of the first two stages.

The country’s tourism development in the 2015-2019 saw a sharp increase in the number of tourists from South Korea, China, Japan, the EU and North Asia. Visitors from these markets are interested in choosing sunny destinations for warm-weather vacations with beautiful beaches and landscapes, cultural heritages, good transport infrastructure system, said Mr. Vu Van Thanh.

Deputy Director of the Tourism Department of Da Nang City, Nguyen Xuan Binh said that the Government’s approval on allowing five localities to reopen for foreign visitors shows an evidence that the pandemic has been brought under control. Da Nang’s tourism industry will welcome back tourists step by step. The city has prepared for return of foreign tourists with strict safety measures.

By Xuan Quynh – Translated by Kim Khanh