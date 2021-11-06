Ministry launches temporary guidance on receiving international arrivals

Illustrative image (Photo: SGGP)

The guidance specifically emphasized that foreign tourist will not be allowed to leave the group during the trip and take a journey of at least 7 days.



International tourists are foreigners and Vietnamese people who are living at broad come from Vietnams’ main and potential tourism markets, and meet requirements for health, the entry and exit.

They must have certificate of vaccination that does not apply to children under 12 years old accompanied by a parent or guardian, certificate of recovery from Covid-19 or equivalent documents granted by an authorized medical facility in their departure country and approved by Vietnamese government, and travel insurance with a minimum of US$50,000.

The tour with maximum stay of 90 days has been allowed to be carried out in localities approved by the Government.

After completing a tour package for seven days, visitors who want to extend their stay have to register with travel agents who help them complete necessary requirements for health, testing and quarantine.

Visitors will be allowed to take part in tourism activities as scheduled before the departure from the first to the seventh day. Then they must get RT-PCR test for Covid-19 to visit other destinations where have been given permission to welcome international travelers.

Visitors can return to their homeland on commercial and charter flights and must comply with prevention and control measures of pandemic issued by the Vietnamese Ministry of Culture, Sport and Tourism, and local authorities of destinations.





By Man An – Translated by Kim Khanh