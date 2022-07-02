HCMC, north central provinces boost linkage for tourism development

Vice Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Thi Thang visits a display booth of Nghe An Province's local products. (Photo: SGGP)

Attending the event was Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Doan Van Viet, head of Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT) Nguyen Trung Khanh, Chairman of the People’s Committee of Nghe An Province Nguyen Duc Trung, Vice Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Thi Thang and Deputy Chairman of the People’s Committee of Hanoi Nguyen Manh Quyen, leaders of provinces and travel businesses.



The event aims to promote potential and the value of natural resources for tourism of localities as well as exploit trans-provincial and trans-regional tourism products, affirming the country's position on the world tourist map.

A delegation of officials of the HCMC visits Vinh Moc Tunnel in Quang Tri Province. Speaking at the meeting, Vice Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Thi Thang emphasized that the city always focuses on tourism development cooperation with provinces and cities nationwide.

In the first six months, HCMC received some 10 million domestic tourists. Revenue from tourism was nearly VND50,000 billion (US$2.1 billion).

After signing agreements on tourism development corporation, localities need to implement promotional activities to increase the number of visitors and tourism revenue; connect with travel companies, the Departments of Culture, Sports and Tourism of provinces to create high-quality products and ensure smooth cooperation; provide human resource training courses, she added.



The HCMC’s leader invited provinces and cities to take part in the 16th International Travel Expo Ho Chi Minh City - ITE HCMC (ITE - HCMC) 2022 which will be held at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center in Ho Chi Minh City’s District 7 on September 8-10.

Tourists visit Kim Lien special national relic site in Nghe An Province's Nam Dan District.

Chairman of the People’s Committee of Nghe An Province Nguyen Duc Trung said that Nghe An is Vietnam's largest province by area and home to many popular natural landscapes, beautiful beaches of Cua Lo, Bai Lu, Dien Thanh and Cua Hien, Bua cave, falls of Khe Kem and Sao Va, and the Western Nghe An Biosphere Reserve recognized by UNESCO for its ecological and cultural values.

The province has carried out many policies and mechanisms to attract investors and businesses operating in the tourism industry, introduce new unique tourist attractions and products, and strengthen cooperation with localities throughout the country in order to expand the market, he added.

By Thi Hong – Translated by Kim Khanh