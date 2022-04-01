16th ITE HCMC slated to take place in September



The statement was made by the HCMC Department of Tourism at a press conference of the event in the Vietnam International Travel Mart (VITM) 2022 that is being held in Hanoi from March 31- April 3.

The travel show themed “Growing Forward Together” will return to the city after two years of canceling due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The ITE-HCMC 2022 will continue to affirm its role as one of the leading international travel events in the country and region as well as a destination for domestic and international tourist operators, hotels, resorts, businesses in attractions and entertainment, said Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Tourism Le Truong Hien Hoa.

According to Director of the HCMC Tourism Promotion Center Nguyen Cam Tu, the organization board will strengthen the application of virtual reality technology in organizing distance display booths to help businesses that cannot directly participate in the travel fair to present their products to clients.

The 16th ITE HCMC expects to attract more than 200 local and foreign travel agents, carriers, hotels, resorts and representatives from tourism promotion agencies.

Started in 2005, the ITE has become one of the leading travel events in Vietnam and the region with expanded scale and diversified activities, such as exhibition, meeting between Buyer and Seller and others, and promotional programs.

