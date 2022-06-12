HCMC, Central Highlands localities cooperate in developing tourism products

At the conference

Organizations and businesses operating in the tourism sector of HCMC proposed that provinces in the Central Highlands region need to improve transport infrastructure linking with local tourist attractions, invest and call for investment in the fields of tourism infrastructure, including accommodation, food services, human training and raising the people’s awareness about community-based tourism.



Participating cities and provinces came to an agreement on tourism development focusing on State management, tourism product development, tourism promotion and marketing, and human training. The localities also paid attention to promoting the role of tourism associations of cities and provinces to implement cooperative activities.



A leader of the People's Committee of Kon Tum Province presents a gift to Vice Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Thi Thang (R).

Speaking at the conference, Vice Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Thi Thang hoped that the People’s Committees and Departments of Culture, Sports and Tourism of cities and provinces will improve the quality of the products, services and human resources in order to strengthen cooperation and support, and create favorable conditions for HCMC’s businesses.

On the same day, a delegation of officials of HCMC led by Vice Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Thi Thang took a survey of the tourism potential of Kon Ka Kinh National Park in Gia Lai Province’s Mang Yang District.

Vice Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Thi Thang speaks at the event.



By Huu Phuc – Translated by Kim Khanh