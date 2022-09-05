HCMC attracts most tourists in country during National Day holiday

HCMC attracts numerous tourists during National Day holiday.

From September 1 to September 4, the city’s tourism sector served around 3,000,000 tourists. The number of tourist accommodation establishments in the city reached over 75 percent.



The number of international tourists gathering at key tourist destinations has increased sharply which is a positive signal for Vietnam's inbound tourism season from October, mostly visitors from Europe, America and Australia. As the holiday was close to the opening day of the new academic year, tourists in the Southern region tended to choose destinations such as Ba Ria- Vung Tau, Phan Thiet City (Binh Thuan Province), Da Lat (Lam Dong Province), Phu Quoc (Kien Giang), Nha Trang (Khanh Hoa) and Da Nang while tourists in the Northern region mostly chose Ninh Binh, Pu Luong (Thanh Hoa), Sa Pa (Lao Cai), Mu Cang Chai (Yen Bai) and Ha Giang for their journey.The number of international tourists gathering at key tourist destinations has increased sharply which is a positive signal for Vietnam's inbound tourism season from October, mostly visitors from Europe, America and Australia.

Apart from domestic destinations, foreign tours have gradually recovered after the Covid-19 pandemic. Particularly, tours to Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Laos and Thailand are still the first choices of tourists with reasonable prices from VND8 million (US$341) to VND10 million (US$426) a person.



According to the General Department of Tourism, the active tourism activities during the National Day holiday showed that the tourism industry is recovering and developing positively, showing a positive signal for the year-end festival tourism season and the inbound arrival season of the Vietnamese market.



By Mai An- Translated by Huyen Huong