Sai Gon zoo receives over 45,000 visitors on national holidays

Although it was raining, the city’s popular attraction saw a large number of travelers who queued in long lines waiting to purchase entry tickets. Ticket prices were still kept at VND60,000 (US$2.55) per adult and VND40,000 (US$1.7) per child. All children under 1m enter the zoo for free.
Visitors are flocking to Saigon Zoo and Botanical Gardens in record numbers on National Day (September 2).
Elephants are trained to perform tricks for crowds of tourists.
Many families take photos at the zoo.
People are interested in camping on green grass in the zoo.
A monkey house
There are many art performances and games for children.