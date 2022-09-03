  1. Travel

Sai Gon zoo receives over 45,000 visitors on national holidays

More than 45,000 visitors flocked to Saigon Zoo and Botanical Gardens in HCMC’s District 1 during the national holidays on September 1-2.
Although it was raining, the city’s popular attraction saw a large number of travelers who queued in long lines waiting to purchase entry tickets. Ticket prices were still kept at VND60,000 (US$2.55) per adult and VND40,000 (US$1.7) per child. All children under 1m enter the zoo for free.

By Do Quyen – Translated by Kim Khanh

