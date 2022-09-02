Phu Quoc Island receives nearly 70,000 visitors on National Day

Tourists visit May Rut Trong island in Kien Giang Province's Phu Quoc City.



Popular tourist attractions in the province, such as Phu Quoc , Nam Du in Kien Hai District, Tien Hai and Mui Nai in Ha Tien City, Ba Lua archipelago in Kien Luong District attracted the largest number of visitors, said Director of the provincial Tourism Department, Bui Quoc Thai.

Although the number of visitors has sharply increased, security and public order at Phu Quoc International Airport have been maintained. Most of the passengers strictly comply with the pandemic measure of wearing masks.

In An Giang province, the hot air balloon festival was held for the first time at the Ta Pa-Soai Chek in Tri Ton District’s Nui To Commune marking National Day (September 2). There is also a paper lantern festival at the Thai Quoc Hung Square, art performance, exhibition, food fair and folk games promoting the traditional culture of the Khmer ethnic people and images of Tri Ton District to visitors.

The hot air balloon festival is held for the first time in An Giang.

Other hot spots, consisting of Sa Dec flower village in Dong Thap Province, Cam Mountain in An Giang Province’s Chau Doc City, Ba Den Mountain in Tay Ninh Province have also drawn many tourists.

According to the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, weather in the southern regions will be sunny and dry. National roads and expressways in the Mekong Delta region have kept vehicles running smoothly but traffic has been slow in the national roads of 1A, 62, 80, 61 and 63 with high number of motorbikes.

By Quoc Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh