SGGP Newspaper launches Vietnamese Golden Ball Awards 2021

Over the past 26 years, the Vietnam Golden Ball Awards has affirmed its prestige and trust to football players, media agencies and Vietnamese fans.Although the pandemic situation is a huge obstacle for the program's organization works, SGGP Newspaper has still made efforts to maintain the award. The Vietnamese Golden Ball Awards 2021 has received the concerns, supports and companionship of many enterprises and units.
Attending the event were journalists from press agencies of Central and Ho Chi Minh City.
At the press conference, the organization board officially announced that Thai Son Nam Company is the main sponsor of the Vietnam Golden Ball Awards 2021.
In addition, the Vietnamese Golden Ball Awards 2021 has been also supported by many other sponsors such as Hung Thinh Corporation, Vingroup, Sun Group, Suntory Pepsico Vietnam Beverage Company, VIVA LIFE, Vietnam Airlines, Duc Long Architecture Construction Company, Rex Hotel Saigon, Binh Dien Sports Company, SEA Holdings, Ong Bau Coffee, MASU Vietnam, Adidas Vietnam, Horizon Media Company, Tran Anh Group and Finance Division of Vietnam Prosperity Joint‑Stock Commercial Bank along with Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) and Vietnam Professional Football Joint Stock Company (VPF).
At the press conference, the organization board officially announced that Thai Son Nam Company is the main sponsor of the Vietnam Golden Ball Awards 2021.
In addition, the Vietnamese Golden Ball Awards 2021 has been also supported by many other sponsors such as Hung Thinh Corporation, Vingroup, Sun Group, Suntory Pepsico Vietnam Beverage Company, VIVA LIFE, Vietnam Airlines, Duc Long Architecture Construction Company, Rex Hotel Saigon, Binh Dien Sports Company, SEA Holdings, Ong Bau Coffee, MASU Vietnam, Adidas Vietnam, Horizon Media Company, Tran Anh Group and Finance Division of Vietnam Prosperity Joint‑Stock Commercial Bank along with Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) and Vietnam Professional Football Joint Stock Company (VPF).
Some photos were captured at the press confernce of Vietnam Golden Ball Awards 2021 this morning: