Press conference of Vietnamese Golden Ball Awards 2021 to take place on Nov.25

The Vietnam Golden Ball Awards 2020 gala night



Similar to the other sports activities, Vietnamese football has suffered from many difficulties and challenges due to Covid-19. This year the first time in history, the V-League has been canceled as well as some football tournaments in the Asian and Southeast Asian regions could not take place as expected.

Nguyen Van Quyet (Hanoi FC) and Huynh Nhu (Ho Chi Minh City FC) receive Men’s Golden Ball and Women's Golden Ball 2020



Apart from the enthusiasm of the organization board of Vietnamese Golden Ball Award- SGGP Newspaper, the companionship of many sponsors has greatly contributed to the success of the awards. Notably, Thai Son Nam Company is the official sponsor of the Vietnam Golden Ball Awards. 2021 is also the eighth consecutive year that the sponsor has financed the program.

In this context, the Vietnamese Golden Ball Awards 2021 is still maintained as planned, creating a special effect from experts, media agencies as well as an enthusiastic response from the football players across the country.In addition, the Vietnamese Golden Ball Awards has been also supported by many other sponsors such as Hung Thinh Corporation, Vingroup, Sun Group, Suntory Pepsico Vietnam Beverage Company, VIVA LIFE, Vietnam Airlines, Duc Long Architecture Construction Company, Rex Hotel, Binh Dien Fertilizer Joint Stock Company, Ho Chi Minh City University of Management and Technology (UMT), SEA Holdings, Sonkim Land, Ong Bau Coffee along with Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) and Vietnam Professional Football Joint Stock Company (VPF).

By SGGP-Translated by Huyen Huong