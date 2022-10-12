Vietnam chairs 12th ASEAN Education Ministers Meeting

The poster of the 12th ASEAN Education Ministers Meeting

The Ministry of Education and Training of Vietnam in collaboration with the ASEAN Secretariat, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) and the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) identified the main themes for the 2022-2023 term being “Joint efforts to reimagine learning and building resilience of education systems in ASEAN and beyond in the new context”.

The 17th ASEAN Senior Officials Meeting on Education will be organized on October 11.

The series of important meetings of ASEAN Education included the 17th ASEAN Senior Officials Meeting on Education, the 12th ASEAN+3 Senior Officials Meeting on Education, the seventh ASEAN-EAS Senior Officials Meeting on Education, the 12th ASEAN Education Ministers Meeting, the sixth ASEAN+3 Education Ministers Meeting (with partners from the Republic of Korea, Japan, China) and the sixth ASEAN-EAS East Asian Education Ministers Summit.

Vietnamese Minister of Education and Training Nguyen Kim Son



The 12th ASEAN Education Ministers Meeting will be opened on October 13 under the chairmanship of Vietnamese Minister of Education and Training Nguyen Kim Son along with the participation and directions of the Government leaders.

Vietnam will join ASEAN member countries and at the meetings, Vietnam will join hands with ASEAN countries and relevant partner countries to update the implementation of activities within the framework of the ASEAN Work Plan on Education from 2021 through 2025, discuss and review the organization for the Education Ministers Meetings of ASEAN, ASEAN+3 and ASEAN-EAS in the next days including the agenda as well as expected approved documents.Besides, the sixth ASEAN+3 Education Ministers Meeting and the sixth East Asia Summit Education Ministers Meeting will be organized in both offline and online forms on October 14.On the occasion, the meetings are expected to release joint statements of the 12th ASEAN Education Ministers Meeting, the 6th ASEAN+3 Education Ministers Meeting and the sixth East Asia Summit Education Ministers Meeting.The bilateral meetings shall be also held during the framework of the special important series of events.

