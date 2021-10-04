ASEAN + 3 : Transforming education towards ASEAN to overcome global crisis

Education Minister Nguyen Kim Son attends the virtual conference (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the conference, Minister Nguyen Kim Son said that the Vietnamese Ministry of Education and Training highly appreciates cooperation within the framework of ASEAN + 3, such as the implementation of the 2018-2025 action plan, the promotion of student exchange program, higher education quality assurance.

These activities not only help connect the members in the ASEAN + 3 but also demonstrate each member's responsibility for solving the global crisis.

Nearly 70,000 Vietnamese students are studying in ASEAN + 3, the region with the largest number of Vietnamese learners. Moreover, nearly 20,000 students of ASEAN + 3 are studying in Vietnam. Schools in Vietnam have built an international student portal to give information to international students who want to pursue learning in the Southeast Asian country while also requested its higher education institutions to pilot the ASEAN + 3's guidelines.

By Thanh Hung - Translated by Anh Quan