Vietnam's education leaps in 2022: Minister

Minister of Education and Training Nguyen Kim Son



In a question-answering report sent to the National Assembly deputies to prepare for the fourth session of the fifth National Assembly, Minister of Education and Training Nguyen Kim Son said that in 2022, approximately 1,002,432 candidates registered the high school graduation and 989,863 of them took the exam, reaching the rate of 98.75 percent.

This is the first year that students in twelfth graders register for the high school graduation exam online on the exam management system.

The enrollment support system or the National Public Service Portal has fully supported candidates during the registration process, at the highest time, more than 6,000 candidates entered the system, but there was no overload or technical errors. According to statistics, the number of candidates applying for admission in 2022 decreased by 20 percent compared to 2021 and only 3.4 percent compared to 2020.

Education Minister Son said that Vietnamese higher education institutions continue to be ranked high and increase their rankings on international prestigious rankings.

Compared to previous years, the education sector has made a huge leap when up to five representatives of Vietnam are included in THE ranking while other five higher education institutions in the Best Global Universities Ranking 2022 (Best Global Universities) and two more higher education institutions (total of 5 institutions) in the QS World University Rankings 2023.

In the ranking of countries in the field of education in 2021, Vietnam ranks 59th, up five notches compared to 2020.





By Anh Phuong – Translated by Anh Quan