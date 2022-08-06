VEC removes minimum balance regulation in expressways

Illustrative photo: SGGP
According to the VEC, after nearly a week of putting the ETC system into exploitation, the fact that vehicles without ETC cards or insufficient balance on account is still being happening, causing high pressure for the management and exploitation and triggering congestion at non-stop toll collection stations.To handle the situation, the VEC issued an official letter to require vehicle owners and drivers to maintain minimum balance when traveling to non-stop toll collection stations.
Accordingly, drivers have to maintain a balance amount of VND150,000 (US$6.4) when traveling to Noi Bai – Lao Cai Expressway, VND100,000 (US$4.3) to Da Nang – Quang Ngai Expressway, VND40,000 (US$1.7) in Ho Chi Minh City – Long Thanh – Dau Giay and VND35,000 (US$1.5) in Cau Gie – Ninh Binh Expressway.
As this requirement, many drivers were refused to enter expressways managed by VEC due to insufficient balance on the ETC account.
At Noi Bai – Lao Cai Expressway, drivers had to maintain a minimum balance of VND150,000 (US$6.4) although the toll fee for whole route is only VND30,000 (US$1.3). The situation has caused frustration for drivers so the providers decided to remove the minimum balance requirement.