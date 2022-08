VEC removes minimum balance regulation in expressways

Illustrative photo: SGGP



According to the VEC, after nearly a week of putting the ETC system into exploitation , the fact that vehicles without ETC cards or insufficient balance on account is still being happening, causing high pressure for the management and exploitation and triggering congestion at non-stop toll collection stations.

To handle the situation, the VEC issued an official letter to require vehicle owners and drivers to maintain minimum balance when traveling to non-stop toll collection stations.Accordingly, drivers have to maintain a balance amount of VND150,000 (US$6.4) when traveling to Noi Bai – Lao Cai Expressway, VND100,000 (US$4.3) to Da Nang – Quang Ngai Expressway, VND40,000 (US$1.7) in Ho Chi Minh City – Long Thanh – Dau Giay and VND35,000 (US$1.5) in Cau Gie – Ninh Binh Expressway.As this requirement, many drivers were refused to enter expressways managed by VEC due to insufficient balance on the ETC account At Noi Bai – Lao Cai Expressway, drivers had to maintain a minimum balance of VND150,000 (US$6.4) although the toll fee for whole route is only VND30,000 (US$1.3). The situation has caused frustration for drivers so the providers decided to remove the minimum balance requirement.

By Minh Anh- Translated by Huyen Huong