The long queue of vehicles on Noi Bai- Lao Cai expressway



Of which, the Ho Chi Minh City – Long Thanh – Dau Giay expressway confirmed over 37,500 errors; Da Nang – Quang Ngai recorded nearly 1,800 errors; Noi Bai – Lao Cai had over 6,200 errors, Cau Gie – Ninh Binh confirmed over 33,600 ones. The rate of transactions having errors accounted for around 20 percent of the total ones.

Statistics of the Directorate for Roads of Vietnam also showed that the most popular error was insufficient balance on accounts with a proportion of over 80 percent, followed by invalid accounts, inactivated cards, and so on. Although the errors are in the drill and plan, the units still got troubled and could not deal with actual situations causing traffic congestion. In order to ensure the smooth operation of the ETC system and create favorable conditions for vehicles traveling through toll gates, the Directorate for Roads of Vietnam required the service providers to strengthen experienced staff at toll stations on expressways and hotline staff to promptly support vehicles owners to activate their accounts.Regarding som e subjective errors, including undetectable cards , a representative of the Directorate for Roads of Vietnam said that the main reason was due to the quality loss of unused cards; improperly tagged cards. Besides, the system is in the adjustment process; and toll collection staff have not had experience to handle the arising situation.The Directorate for Roads of Vietnam required the service providers to promptly overcome the difficulties mentioned above and directed the providers to check account opening to avoid the activation of two accounts for one vehicle.

By Minh Duy- Translated by Huyen Huong